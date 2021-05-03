The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 7th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of May.

First Bancshares's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.52 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, First Bancshares has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current stock price of $39.12. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether First Bancshares's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether First Bancshares has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. First Bancshares paid out just 17% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGM:FBMS Historic Dividend May 3rd 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see First Bancshares's earnings per share have risen 13% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, First Bancshares has increased its dividend at approximately 19% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid First Bancshares? Companies like First Bancshares that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. First Bancshares ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks First Bancshares is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with First Bancshares (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

