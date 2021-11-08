The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FBMS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41.94, the dividend yield is 1.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBMS was $41.94, representing a -2.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.89 and a 75.33% increase over the 52 week low of $23.92.

FBMS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FBMS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.01. Zacks Investment Research reports FBMS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 38.01%, compared to an industry average of 24%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fbms Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.