The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FBMS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.6, the dividend yield is 1.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBMS was $24.6, representing a -31.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.88 and a 61.1% increase over the 52 week low of $15.27.

FBMS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FBMS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.42. Zacks Investment Research reports FBMS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -23.54%, compared to an industry average of -16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FBMS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FBMS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have FBMS as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF (FDM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDM with an increase of 2.37% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FBMS at 1.27%.

