The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FBMS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.31, the dividend yield is 1.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBMS was $39.31, representing a -2.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.37 and a 145% increase over the 52 week low of $16.05.

FBMS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FBMS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.85. Zacks Investment Research reports FBMS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.74%, compared to an industry average of 20.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FBMS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.