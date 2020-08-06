The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FBMS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FBMS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.59, the dividend yield is 1.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBMS was $21.59, representing a -39.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.88 and a 41.39% increase over the 52 week low of $15.27.

FBMS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FBMS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.58. Zacks Investment Research reports FBMS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -21.62%, compared to an industry average of -24.6%.

