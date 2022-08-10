The First Bancshares (FBMS) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

The First Bancshares in Focus

Based in Hattiesburg, The First Bancshares (FBMS) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -24.08%. The bank holding company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.37 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.59%. This compares to the Banks - Southeast industry's yield of 2.12% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.62%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.76 is up 31% from last year. Over the last 5 years, The First Bancshares has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 40.45%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, The First Bancshares's payout ratio is 24%, which means it paid out 24% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

FBMS is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $3.16 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 3.95%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that FBMS is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

