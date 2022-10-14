The First Bancshares (FBMS) Could Be a Great Choice

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

The First Bancshares in Focus

Headquartered in Hattiesburg, The First Bancshares (FBMS) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -18.15% so far this year. The bank holding company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.19 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.4%. This compares to the Banks - Southeast industry's yield of 2.22% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.79%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.76 is up 31% from last year. In the past five-year period, The First Bancshares has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 39.42%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. The First Bancshares's current payout ratio is 24%, meaning it paid out 24% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

FBMS is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $3.10 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 1.97%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that FBMS is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).



