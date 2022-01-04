The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) is about to go ex-dividend in just two days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase First Bancorp's shares before the 7th of January in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 21st of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.32 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.28 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that First Bancorp has a trailing yield of 4.0% on the current share price of $31.95. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. First Bancorp paid out a comfortable 41% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:FNLC Historic Dividend January 4th 2022

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, First Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, First Bancorp has increased its dividend at approximately 5.1% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because First Bancorp is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Is First Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? Companies like First Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, First Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

