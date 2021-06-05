The FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Share Price Is Up 364% And Shareholders Are Delighted

While some are satisfied with an index fund, active investors aim to find truly magnificent investments on the stock market. When you buy and hold the right company, the returns can make a huge difference to both you and your family. For example, FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) has generated a beautiful 364% return in just a single year. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 73% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 31% in the last three years.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year FinVolution Group grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 8.7%. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 364% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:FINV Earnings Per Share Growth June 5th 2021

We know that FinVolution Group has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at FinVolution Group's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, FinVolution Group's TSR for the last year was 374%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that FinVolution Group shareholders have gained 374% (in total) over the last year. That includes the value of the dividend. That's better than the annualized TSR of 14% over the last three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - FinVolution Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

