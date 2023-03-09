The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.94, changing hands as low as $33.37 per share. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLF's low point in its 52 week range is $29.59 per share, with $40.005 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.58.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.