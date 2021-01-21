The “Final Frontier” of Investing

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The coming age of commercial space travel … how it’s heating up in 2021 … three related investments to consider today

Are you ready for 10-minute space vacations … orbiting space hotels … and humans on Mars?

It’s coming.

We’re standing on the cusp of one of the most exciting, and lucrative, megatrends of our lifetime …

Commercial space exploration.

What makes this era of space travel different is that we won’t be huddled around a television, watching a handful of lucky astronauts bounce across the moon.

We can be active participants.

For those with the financial means, space travel will be a reality, as we’ll discuss today.

As you might expect, for space to be commercialized, it’s going to mean trillions of dollars flow through sectors of the economy over the coming decades as companies create the necessary technologies and then jockey for space-travel supremacy.

For investors who see what’s coming, this presents a chance to generate extraordinary wealth … which can put you in position to buy your own trip into space if you weren’t there to begin with.

Bottom line, this megatrend is going to be thrilling to watch, while incredibly lucrative with the right investments.

For more, here’s Luke Lango, editor of the free e-letter Hypergrowth Investing:

The commercialization of space in the 2020s and 2030s — and the creation of a multi-trillion-dollar Space Economy — will be one of the greatest investment megatrends of our lifetimes …

We are on the cusp of being able to fly devices and people to and from space as easily as it would be to fly them from city to city.

This ease of mobility opens the door for the birth of a multi-trillion-dollar Space Economy.

In today’s Digest, let’s take a look at what’s coming for space travel. And then let’s see what investments Luke is eyeing today as a way to get in on the ground floor of this “final frontier” megatrend.

***Everyone is headed to space

For newer Digest readers, Luke is a hypergrowth investment expert. In his free e-letter, Hypergrowth Investing, he profiles cutting-edge technologies that are poised to disrupt billion-dollar industries, creating huge investment winners in the process.

This puts space exploration at the top of his list today.

To set the stage for what’s happening now, and what’s coming tomorrow, let’s return to Luke. Here’s how he introduced this new era of space travel to his Hypergrowth Investing subscribers in his Monday-update:

Space has always held great potential. But after Americans won the Space Race in 1969, public and financial interest in space exploration died down. Not because the potential became any less promising.

But because — time and time again — we failed to turn that potential into something tangible, as our progress was consistently limited by technological shortcomings.

Until now.

In 2020, rapidly falling manufacturing costs converged with an injection of private funding, multiple technological advancements, and growing public-sector interest to breathe life back into the long-forgotten space market.

The result?

We’re going back to space.

In 2020 alone, NASA flew astronauts to the International Space Station for the first time since 2011, leading rocket company SpaceX launched a record-breaking 26 space missions, and leading space tourism company Virgin Galactic (SPCE) completed its first two successful glide flights with its SpaceShipTwo spacecraft.

This momentum will only pick up in 2021.

To Luke’s point, be on the lookout for Artemis 1. It will be the first flight of the NASA-led, international Artemis program.

The flight will consist of an unmanned Orion spacecraft that will be sent on a three-week flight around the moon. It will reach a maximum distance from Earth of 280,000 miles (450,000 km). That’s the deepest into space that any spacecraft that can transport humans will have ever flown.

Then there are the multiple trips to Mars …

From EarthSky:

In February, Mars will receive a flotilla of terrestrial robotic guests from several countries.

The United Arab Emirates’ Al Amal (Hope) spacecraft is the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission. It is scheduled to arrive in Mars orbit on February 9, where it will spend two years monitoring the Martian weather and disappearing atmosphere.

Arriving within a couple of weeks after Al Amal will be the China National Space Administration’s Tianwen-1, consisting of an orbiter and a surface rover. The spacecraft will enter Martian orbit for several months before deploying the rover to the surface …

NASA’s Perseverance rover will land at Jezero Crater on February 18 and search for any signs of ancient life which may have been preserved in the clay deposits there. Critically, it will also store a cache of Martian surface samples on board as the first part in a highly ambitious international program to return samples of Mars to Earth.

Then in March, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) plans to launch its third lunar mission: Chandrayaan-3.

As you can see, public, government-sponsored space programs from around the globe are focused on space exploration. But today, private companies are more involved than ever.

In his update, Luke points out how Virgin Galactic plans to fly its chairman, billionaire Richard Branson, into space this year. And Jeff Bezos’ company, Blue Origin, just completed a successful test flight of a human-capable rocket. It reported that it is “very, very close” to flying humans on suborbital launches.

So, what will all of this mean for everyday space-enthusiasts?

From National Geographic:

If space travel truly does become cheaper and more accessible, it’s possible that private citizens will routinely visit space and gaze upon our blue, watery home world — either from space capsules, space stations, or even space hotels like the inflatable habitats Bigelow Aerospace intends to build.

***So, what are the various ways investors could be a part of this space travel megatrend?

Let’s return to Luke:

… there is so much untapped economic opportunity in space.

There’s the much hyped-up space tourism category, which will be big because — let’s face it — who doesn’t want to see Earth from space?

There’s the satellite imaging market, which will become increasingly important in the self-driving era since dynamic satellite imagery will provide important landscape and terrain data for autonomous vehicles.

There’s the satellite tracking market, too, which will also become more and more important in the IoT era — where everything is smart and trackable, and companies will leverage satellites to track their IoT assets.

And how could I forget the connectivity market? Companies will increasingly use satellites to fix the world’s internet problem and beam high-speed connectivity to everyone, everywhere.

Or what about the space solar market? That’ll be big, too, since every square foot of solar panel in space gets about 10X more energy than every square foot of solar panel on Earth …

Get the point?

The economic opportunities in space are infinite.

Narrowing down, Luke likes three particular plays right now …

For space tourism, he suggests investors consider Virgin Galactic (SPCE). For space mobility technology, there’s Momentus (SRAC). And for space infrastructure, he likes Maxar Technologies (MAXR).

Even if you’re not interested in investing in this budding sector yet, you have to check out Maxar’s 2-year chart.

This is what’s possible when an elite company collides with a cutting-edge megatrend …

(If you can’t see, Maxar is up 1,000% in the last two years.)

***Space travel isn’t the only megatrend on Luke’s radar today

For example, in recent months, he has been zeroing in on green energy, 3D printing, aviation technology, the robotic revolution, electric vehicles, next-gen fintech, software, and legalized sports betting, just to name a few others.

Wrapping up, we’re entering an amazing age of commercial space travel. Give Virgin Galactic, Maxar, and Momentus a look. As Luke writes, “there’s a triple-digit winner sitting in that group … and maybe two … or three.”

