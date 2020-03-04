The Fed's Surprise Rate Cut Was the 8th Since 1994. What Happens Next.

Surprise rate cuts don’t happen very often—and they haven’t always been good for the stock market in the medium term.

Surprise rate cuts don’t happen very often—and they haven’t always been good for the stock market in the medium term.

Surprise rate cuts don’t happen very often—and they haven’t always been good for the stock market in the medium term.

The Federal Reserve just made its eighth surprise rate cut since end of the 1994. The others each cam at interesting historical moments: At the height of the financial crisis in 2008; at the start of the 2001, when the damage of the dot-com bubble’s popping became clear; and in 1998, when Long Term Capital Management blew up. That’s courtesy of Bespoke Investment Group.

We have our own historical moment now. The coronavirus will either be the second coming of the Spanish Flu, a great big nothing, or someplace in between. The Federal Reserve, by cutting the Fed Fund Rate by half a percentage point, decided not to take any chances.

The stock market wasn’t appreciative of the Fed’s caution. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 785.91 points, or 2.9%, to 25,917.41, while the S&P 500 dropped 2.8% to 3003.37, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 3% to 8684.09. Ouch.

“Today’s session was nothing short of chaotic, as liquidity dried up amid the Fed-induced wild swings,” writes Gorilla Trades strategist Ken Berman. “Although [Tuesday’s] rate cut didn’t come completely ‘out-of-the-blue’, it still led to sudden and violent moves in the markets of some of the, usually most liquid assets.”

So what comes next? If history is a guide, the odds don’t favor the brave. Yes, in 1998 the S&P 500 rallied 18.3% during the three months after the surprise cut, but was down 13.9% three months after the first surprise cut of 2001. The S&P dropped 1.8% three months after the second, and was up 9.4% three months after the third. Fast forward to the financial crisis and the results were equally mixed: The S&P 500 was off 0.5% in the three months after the first surprise cut, in August 2007, was up 4.2% following the second, in January 2008, but fell 5.8% after the third, in October 2008 after the collapse of Lehman Brothers. All told, the S&P 500 has average a 1.4% gain three months after a surprise cut, but had dropped in four out of seven, according to Bespoke.

Of course, there are those that argue the Fed should have sat tight, that the S&P 500 had been sitting near its December levels, and that nothing would changed by waiting a little longer. That’s what Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets argues. “Surprise cuts have tended not to work, with the equity retracement proving short-lived historically,” he writes. “We think what we witnessed today from the Fed was a complete and utter overreaction.”

Unless it’s not.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.