The Fed’s Next Rate Hike Could Be Huge. Here's What Consumers Need to Know

It's a big misconception that the Federal Reserve is in charge of setting consumer interest rates, like the amount borrowers pay on a mortgage or credit card. In reality, the Fed is tasked with establishing the federal funds rate. That's the rate banks charge one another for short-term borrowing purposes.

But still, when the Fed raises rates, it trickles down to consumers. And while the Fed has already hiked up interest rates substantially this year, another big rate hike could be right around the corner.

Consumers should expect big changes

The Fed is scheduled to meet on June 15, and when it does, it's anticipated that interest rates will go up again -- and in a big way. During its last meeting, the Fed implemented a 0.50% interest rate, and it's expected to at least do the same again this week.

In fact, there's talk that the Fed might raise interest rates by 0.75% during its next meeting. That could, in turn, make borrowing a lot more expensive.

Why all of these rate hikes?

Inflation levels have been sky-high over the past year, but most notably in recent months. In fact, in May, the Consumer Price Index, which measures fluctuations in the cost of consumer goods, shot up 8.6% on an annual basis.

The Fed is now raising interest rates in an aggressive way to combat inflation. The reason the cost of goods is up is that consumer demand has been exceeding the supply of available products. But once borrowing becomes more expensive, consumers might start curbing their spending and buying fewer products, thereby allowing supply to catch up to demand. As that happens, the cost of living expenses should ease.

Consumers need to prepare

While it's easy to see why the Fed is moving forward with rate hikes, the reality is that they could end up hurting consumers in different ways. First of all, credit cards, HELOCs, and other products with variable interest rates could become more expensive as a result of the Fed's actions. And it could become more expensive to lock in fixed-rate products like mortgages and personal loans.

In fact, home buyers have been seriously struggling this year due to the fact that mortgage rates are up significantly compared to where they sat in 2021. That's made it even harder for buyers to get a piece of the housing market. Some experts worry that rapidly rising mortgage rates could lead to a housing market crash, though that's unlikely to happen due to a major lack of inventory. But still, it puts prospective buyers in a tough spot.

All told, there's a reason why the Fed is hiking up interest rates so drastically. But that doesn't change the fact that its actions could hurt consumers in the coming months. Those with credit card or HELOC balances may want to look at cutting spending in the near term and paying down what they owe before it becomes even more expensive. And anyone needing a fixed-rate loan should try to lock one in ASAP, before that gets costlier, too.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.