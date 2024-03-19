The Fed's March Policy Meeting: What to Expect

It’s not without question that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) are effectively done with their interest rate hiking cycle and have pivoted from its previous hawkish stance, envisioning cuts of 75 basis points at some point in 2024.

After eleven rate hikes over the past two years, which pushed the Fed Funds rate to its highest level in 22 years, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has suggested that its efforts to fight inflation have worked. While there’s still more work to do to get the inflation to the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed has done a solid job managing inflation which has dropped to 3.2% year-over-year in February, after hitting the highest levels in decades at over 9% in mid-2022.

Now the focus shift to the upcoming March policy meeting with anticipation swirling around what the Fed will do regarding interest rates in 2024. The two-day meeting is scheduled for March 19-20, during which the Fed will reveal the target Federal Funds rate on March 20 at 2 p.m., likely maintaining the current range between 5.25% to 5.5%. While the consensus suggests no alterations to the current rates, the market eagerly awaits insights into the timing of potential rate cuts.

Following this announcement, Powell will have his press conference at 2:30 p.m. where he will shed light on the Fed's stance and taking questions. Additionally, policymakers will unveil their Summary of Economic Projections, including forecasts that outline expected rate adjustments by the end of 2024. From there, we will have to wait until April 10, at which point the March meeting minutes will be disclosed, offering further insights into the Fed's discussions.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there is an expectation of three or four rate cuts throughout 2024. Whether these projections bear fruit remain to be seen, but during his congressional testimony on March 6, Powell indicated that the tightening cycle is over, with rate cuts coming at some point in the year if supported by economic data. “We believe that our policy rate is likely at its peak for this tightening cycle,” Powell said in congressional testimony.

“If the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point this year.” Powell's view, however, was not a consensus view.

Michelle Bowman, a member of the Fed's Board of Governors, was more cautious, suggesting inflation should first reach the Fed’s 2% target before any rate cuts should occur.

“Should the incoming data continue to indicate that inflation is moving sustainably toward our 2% goal, it will eventually become appropriate to gradually lower our policy rate to prevent monetary policy from becoming overly restrictive,” Bowman said. “In my view, we are not yet at that point. Reducing our policy rate too soon could result in requiring further future policy rate increases to return inflation to 2% over the longer run.”

The market remains somewhat on alert that inflation data may be accelerating again. The Consumer Price Index for February came in at 3.2% annual inflation, while the preferred Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index showed a 2.4% annual increase for January. Compared to the data received over the past twelve months, both data points are relatively high, despite inflation being significantly well below the 9% 2022 peak levels.

All told, these Fed developments will be closely-watched by investors and analysts, particularly the fixed income markets, with projections indicating potential rate cuts starting in June or July.

