The Feds Are Directing More Money To Affordable Housing. It’s Still Not Enough

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced this week that it would disburse $1.09 billion for affordable housing allocations, more than double the allotment from 2020.

The reason for the spike in funding is because this year’s affordable housing money is based on last year’s exceptional loan acquisitions—fueled by record levels of refinancing and purchase activity—from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) that back most of the country’s mortgages.

The money will go to two groups that focus on helping the neediest people in our country: the National Housing Trust Fund (NHTF) and the Capital Magnet Fund.

Currently, we’re short some 7.2 million homes for extremely low-income families. Meanwhile, 75% of extremely low-income families spend half their incomes on rent. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) defines “extremely low income” as no more than the federal poverty line or 30% of the area median income, whichever is higher.

In places like Alabama, for example, where approximately 15.5% of residents are living below the poverty line, there’s a shortage of affordable rental housing for extremely low-income renters by about 78,840 homes. In 2020, Alabama received $3 million from the NHTF, which funded 17 new affordable housing projects in the state. Even with those funds, there’s still so much housing needed for low-income individuals.

Where the Money Will Go

The NHTF serves people with extremely low incomes by providing affordable rental housing (90% of its funds). The fund also helps first-time homeowners secure housing (10% of its capital). The Housing Trust Fund, which is run by HUD, will get $711 million, a bump up from the $326.4 million disbursements in 2020.

The Capital Magnet Fund helps organizations build low-income housing and economic opportunities in their communities. The funds are provided through competitive grants, and the recipient must either be a Community Development Financial Institution or nonprofit organization focused on developing or managing affordable housing solutions. The Capital Magnet Fund, overseen by the Department of the Treasury, will receive $383 million, a major step up from $175.8 million last year.

11 Million Renters Are Dangerously Late On Their Housing Payments

Although $1.09 billion is nothing to sneeze at, it’s still not nearly enough to cover all of the affordable housing issues we’re facing.

According to a recent report by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), some 11 million renter and homeowner households “were significantly overdue on their regular housing payments as of December 2020, placing them at heightened risk of losing their homes to foreclosure or eviction over the coming months.”

The Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Forbearance and Call Volume Survey shows that the total loans in forbearance increased slightly during the week of Feb. 15 from the prior week. This is the first time forbearances increased in more than a month, which is indicative that the economy is still on shaky ground for many homeowners.

As of January, 3.1 million borrowers were 30 days or more delinquent on their mortgages, which is about 1.4 million more than January 2020. Of those, 2.1 million are 90 or more days past due, which is 1.7 million higher than a year ago, according to data from Black Knight, a mortgage analytics company.

Housing Problems Predate Covid-19

The pandemic is only one part of the housing problem. In fact, affordable housing issues persisted long before Covid-19 emerged.

“Even before the pandemic, there was a shortage of 7 million rental homes available for households with income less than 30% of the area median income (AMI) or the federal poverty level, whichever is greater,” says Ed Gramlich, senior advisor at the National Low Income Housing Coalition. “For every ten of these extremely low-income renter households, there are fewer than four accessible and affordable rental homes for them.”

This means that old housing problems are mingling with pandemic-driven housing issues, creating even more need for assistance.

Although the federal, state and local governments have created policy and dedicated resources to help homeowners and renters hit by the pandemic remain in their homes, the big question is what happens after these programs expire and the money runs out?

Most housing policy experts agree that more relief is needed, including a need for a substantial increase in Housing Choice Vouchers, the main program for very low-income families, the elderly and the disabled to afford housing in the private market.

“Only 25% of the households eligible for vouchers are lucky enough to get one,” Gramlich says. “Expanding the supply through the NHTF would help because landlords assisted with NHTF could not discriminate against voucher holders.”

President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which just passed the House and is headed to the Senate, includes another massive injection of relief funds for renters, homeowners and people facing homelessness.

The bill earmarks $30 billion for emergency renter, water and energy assistance for those hardest hit by the pandemic as well as $5 billion in emergency assistance to those who are either on the brink of homelessness or currently experiencing homelessness. There’s also $10 billion for homeowner assistance.

Profits Soared for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

One clear example of how the pandemic affected people unevenly is the hot homebuying and refinancing segment of the housing market. As some folks struggle to pay rent, others are in line hoping to lock in a low-interest rate to either buy a home or refinance the one they have.

Both Fannie and Freddie benefited from 2020’s thriving housing market and rock-bottom mortgage rates. Fannie earned $11.8 billion for 2020, raising its net worth by 73% year-over-year. The more than $10 billion jump in value, from $14.6 billion in 2019 to $25.3 billion in 2020 was driven by record levels of refinancing activity.

Similarly, Freddie’s net worth jumped from $9.1 billion in 2019 to $16.4 billion in 2020.

