The Federal Reserve Stole Money from All Of Us

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

I am not an anti-Federal Reserve guy. Not by any means. But the central bank has been disastrous in recent years.

It was obvious that inflation would be raging following trillions of dollars of unprecedented stimulus that bankers kept pushing into the system. They should have immediately started removing excess liquidity the moment that Covid-19 vaccines were approved and distributed.

Instead, investors praise the Fed’s handling of the post-Covid-19 era. They “saved the system” by causing inflation and now the stock market is back to “all-time highs.” This is the greatest lie. Everyone is being fooled by money illusion.

Money illusion is the cognitive bias that causes individuals to misinterpret nominal dollar values without accounting for inflation’s erosive impact on purchasing power. This fallacy can lead investors astray, as they might perceive an investment as profitable simply because its nominal value has increased. They overlook that the real value, adjusted for inflation, may have stagnated, or even declined.

Such a misconception distorts investment decisions, encouraging choices that feel safe or successful in nominal terms but are less beneficial or even detrimental in terms of real wealth preservation or growth.

This isn’t my opinion. This isn’t me trying to spin the bear narrative. This is pure fact. Stocks, after accounting for inflation, are not at new highs.

The S&P 500 is still below its 2021 inflation adjusted peak.



We are still in the real drawdown. pic.twitter.com/2Ewx06rF7p

— Michael A. Gayed, CFA (@leadlagreport) April 24, 2024

It feels like we are getting ahead by working harder and seemingly growing the economy, but the cumulative effects of inflation have made EVERYONE worse off. Inflation stole returns. The Fed stole our money — either willfully or incompetently through their policies.

People will argue that “we don’t trade nominal prices.” “What else are we supposed to do?” All this is valid. There is no other alternative. All I want is for investors to recognize that the Fed is responsible for any suffering now. Don’t buy into the illusion that they pulled off a “soft landing.” Nothing could be further from the truth.

On the date of publication, Michael Gayed did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The Lead-Lag Report is provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC. All opinions and views mentioned in this report constitute our judgments as of the date of writing and are subject to change at any time. Information within this material is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions and should also not be construed as advice meeting the particular investment needs of any individual investor. Trading signals produced by the Lead-Lag Report are independent of other services provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC or its affiliates, and positioning of accounts under their management may differ. Please remember that investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC, its members, officers, directors and employees expressly disclaim all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Michael A. Gayed is the Publisher of The Lead-Lag Report, and Portfolio Manager at Tidal Financial Group, an investment management company specializing in ETF-focused research, investment strategies and services designed for financial advisors, RIAs, family offices and investment managers. InvestorPlace readers that are new subscribers to the The Lead-Lag Report can receive a 30% discount.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The Federal Reserve Stole Money from All Of Us appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.