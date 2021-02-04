The Federal Reserve Is Keeping Interest Rates Near 0%. Here's What That Means for You

Image source: Getty Images

On Jan. 27, the Federal Reserve announced that it will keep its benchmark interest rate near zero until the U.S. economy starts to pick up. For months, the U.S. economy has been sluggish and the unemployment rate uncomfortably high, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. But what exactly does this decision mean for everyday consumers?

To be clear, the Federal Reserve establishes the federal funds rate -- the rate banks charge one another for short-term borrowing. The Fed doesn't officially set interest rates that apply directly to consumers. But there tends to be a strong correlation between the Fed's benchmark rates and consumer interest rates. Here are a few ways the Fed's announcement could impact you.

Low savings account rates

If you've had money in a savings account for some time, you may have noticed that you're not getting as high an interest rate on your cash as you once did. Unfortunately, low savings account rates -- and CD rates -- are an inevitable byproduct of the Fed's decision, which means that if you've socked away enough money to cover three to six months' worth of living expenses, you might consider putting your excess savings into a product that can give you a higher rate of return. Investing in a brokerage account, for example, could help you do a lot more with your money, despite the risks involved.

Lower credit card rates

Many credit cards have a variable interest rate, which means the amount of interest you pay on your debt can fluctuate. By keeping its benchmark rate low, the Fed is also effectively helping to keep credit card interest rates lower. That's a good thing for people carrying a balance.

Cheaper personal loans

Low interest rates also translate to more affordable borrowing options. In fact, personal loan rates have come down recently, making them a more appealing choice for those who need money in a pinch.

Lower mortgage rates

Though the Fed doesn't actually set mortgage rates, it does influence how they trend. Mortgage rates have been at or near record lows since summertime, and the Fed news means they're likely to stay low for the foreseeable future. This gives home loan applicants a chance to lock in affordable monthly payments on a home purchase. It also makes it a good time for current mortgage borrowers to refinance their home loans. Of course, not everyone will qualify for a mortgage today, because some lenders are imposing tighter borrowing requirements for applicants. But if you have a great credit score, little existing debt, and a steady job, you may be in a good position to apply for a competitive new home mortgage or refinance loan.

While savers may lose out in the form of less bank account interest due to the Fed's recent announcement, the upside is that borrowing is likely to be more affordable in the near term. And while it's best to avoid unhealthy borrowing -- as in credit card debt -- it is good to have options.

Our credit card expert uses the card we reveal below, and it could earn you $1,148 (seriously)

As long as you pay them off each month, credit cards are a no-brainer for savvy Americans. They protect against fraud far better than debit cards, help raise your credit score, and can put hundreds (or thousands!) of dollars in rewards back in your pocket each year.

But with so many cards out there, you need to choose wisely. This top-rated card offers the ability to pay 0% interest on purchases into 2022, has some of the most generous cash back rewards we’ve ever seen (up to 5%!), and somehow still sports a $0 annual fee.

That’s why our expert – who has reviewed hundreds of cards – signed up for this one personally. Click here to get free access to our expert’s top pick.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends MasterCard and Visa, and recommends American Express. We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.