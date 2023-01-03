Published on December 17, 2022

In this weekend video, The Fed Talks Tough, Chief Investment Strategist Fritz Folts and CEO Steve Cucchiaro discuss:

• The significance of just how much the Fed has raised short-term interest rates in 2022.

• Fed Chair Powell’s prepared remarks and comments in the subsequent press conference.

• What this week’s rate hike could mean for the markets as we turn the calendar into 2023.

