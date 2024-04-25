News & Insights

Markets
VYM

The Fed May Keep Rates Higher for Longer – Here's What It Could Mean for Your Stocks

April 25, 2024 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by Matt Frankel for The Motley Fool ->

Recent data has shown that inflation is still far from the Federal Reserve's 2% target, meaning interest rates could stay higher for longer than investors had expected. In this video, I discuss the latest expectations, how they could affect stocks, and three specific types of stocks that could be big winners once rates finally start to fall.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 23, 2024. The video was published on April 23, 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has nearly tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2024

Matt Frankel has positions in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and Vanguard Specialized Funds-Vanguard Real Estate ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Specialized Funds-Vanguard Real Estate ETF and Vanguard Whitehall Funds-Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VYM
VNQ
VBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.