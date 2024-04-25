The Fed May Keep Rates Higher for Longer – Here's What It Could Mean for Your Stocks

Recent data has shown that inflation is still far from the Federal Reserve's 2% target, meaning interest rates could stay higher for longer than investors had expected. In this video, I discuss the latest expectations, how they could affect stocks, and three specific types of stocks that could be big winners once rates finally start to fall.

