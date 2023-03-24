The Fed Just Raised Interest Rates Again: That's Great for These 2 Stocks

Rising interest rates are generally not great for stocks. Better bond yields make stocks less attractive, and higher rates make capital more expensive. But there are some companies set to profit from rising rates, and worth buying now. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro explain why that's the case for Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) and Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE: LOB).

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 23, 2023. The video was published on March 24, 2023.

SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. Jason Hall has positions in Live Oak Bancshares. Jeff Santoro has positions in Live Oak Bancshares. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Live Oak Bancshares and SVB Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

