The Fed Just Cut Interest Rates. Why Stocks Are Tumbling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is getting crushed as the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by half a percentage point in a bid to fight the economic damage from the coronavirus. It’s not as puzzling as it seems.

The rate is the latest development in a volatile morning, marked by disappointment over the Group of Seven Countries’ failure to identify specific actions to deal with the outbreak.

The market had been betting that the Federal Reserve would lower interest rates, especially following comments Friday by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicating that the central bank would use its tools to fight the economic pain from the outbreak.

The stock market was not quite sure what to make of the move. The immediate response was for the Dow to trade higher—by more than 300 points—before dropping. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has slumped 674.57 points, 2.5%, to 26,028.75, while the S&P 500 has dropped 2.3% to 3019.91, and the Nasdaq Composite has risen 2.4% to 8739.67. All three are well off there lows.

That the market is lower makes sense. On the one hand, the rate cut should help prop up the market and keep credit flowing. On the other hand, it makes everyone wonder if coronavirus is going to get worse. “Markets do not know how to react,” writes Andrew Brenner of NatAlliance Securities, “Hence equities are all over the place...what we need to see from the Powell press conference is whether the Fed follows up the cut with unlimited liquidity for market.”

But the bigger issue may be the kind of threat the U.S. economy is facing. It’s not a financial crisis, or a crisis in confidence. It’s a possible pandemic, and there is only so much the Fed can do. “Clearly the Fed can’t develop a cure or vaccine for the COVID-19 outbreak, so they are reacting to the upcoming threat to economic activity in the only way they know how—by targeting monetary policy,” writes Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance. “The Fed is clearly weighing the damages to inaction and finding that to be more compelling than doing nothing and taking the risk that a recession will take hold while they stand idly by.”

There’s not a lot of confidence in the Fed right now. In fact, many think it is just trying to support the stock market—and doing a lousy job of it. But others see a buying opportunity coming out of the mess. “Keep in mind that just about everyone thinks rate cuts won’t matter given supply constraints,” writes Evercore ISI’s Dennis DeBusschere. “We would fade that idea. Demand has CLEARLY been impacted and if we can reasonably assume supply is going to come back on, Fed cuts will have SOME impact on demand...Bottom line, VIX +30 with aggressive Fed cuts is a tough fade unless you have firm conviction on a really negative COVID-19 outcome.”

Time will tell.

