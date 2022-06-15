The Fed Jacked Up Rates By 75 Points, The Highest Increase In 28 Years. Here’s How That Can Affect Your Money

On June 15, the Federal Reserve announced its biggest interest rate increase in nearly 30 years. It raised the federal funds rate by 75 basis points (bps), to a range of 1.50% to 1.75%.

This move follows smaller rate hikes at the March and May Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings—all part of the central bank’s strategy to fight stubbornly high inflation.

The Fed’s decision today is more aggressive than the 50 bps increase that had been expected until very recently.

In a press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the Fed had hoped to see inflation flatten by now but recent upticks in the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) made it clear that tougher measures than a 50 bps increase were needed.

The latest PCE reading showed prices up 6.3% over the prior 12 months. Fed economists estimate that PCE inflation will remain high, but should decline to 5.2% by the end of 2022. Note that is hotter than the 4.3% forecast made back in March.

Powell also warned that employment would slow in the next year.

“The median projection in the SEP [Summary of Economic Projections] for the unemployment rate rises somewhat over the next few years, moving from 3.7 percent at the end of this year to 4.1 percent in 2024, levels that are noticeably above the March projections,” he said.

Raging financial market volatility is increasing pressure on the Fed to act on prices. After a week of steady losses, the benchmark S&P 500 index slipped into bear market territory on Monday.

Unfortunately for stretched consumers, inflation can take a long time to get under control, and it may take several months for the Fed’s moves to work their way into the economy.

Why Is the Fed Raising Rates?

The short answer: To get record-high inflation under control.

Americans have been slammed by double-point percentage increases on the prices of just about everything they need to survive: Food. Gas. Utilities.

Changing the target for the federal funds rate is one of the few tools the central bank can employ to stabilize an overheated economy and moderate demand for goods, which can reduce inflation.

For months, Powell and other Fed officials have been repeating over and over that the four-decade highs in U.S. inflation rates were making tighter monetary policy an absolute necessity. It’s also become clear that the jobs market has almost entirely healed as the Covid-19 pandemic wanes.

Congress has bestowed two jobs on the Fed: keep prices under control and promote full employment. It appears that the latter job is done, so the Fed is moving to tackle the former by tightening monetary policy.

Analysts expect the Fed to deliver three more hikes in 2022. Powell said that the Fed projects the median federal funds rate will reach 3.4% by the end of 2022.

Here’s the big challenge: The Fed must raise rates to curb inflation, but it can’t increase rates too high, or it could cause a recession. And some economists believe it’s getting increasingly difficult for the Fed to straddle this line and avoid a shrinking economy.

It will take a while to see whether rate increases can tame inflation. But tighter monetary policy can immediately impact your finances, from your borrowing power to your savings account interest and whether or not you should refinance your mortgage.

4 Ways The Fed Rate Increase Can Affect Your Money

1. Fed Rate Increases Affect the Stock Market—But Not Necessarily How You’d Think

Fed rate increases have a pretty ambiguous impact on the stock market. On the one hand, higher rates may incentivize some investors to take profits and sell stocks. But there’s plenty of evidence that over the longer term, rate hikes don’t hurt stocks.

In the short term, the most significant immediate impact of rate increases is on market psychology. When the FOMC raises rates, professional traders might quickly sell stocks and move into more defensive investments, without waiting for the complicated process of higher rates to work their way through the economy.

But over the longer term, the data shows that stock markets can rise in some cases when the Fed tightens monetary policy.

Dow Jones Market Data analyzed the five most recent rate hike cycles to see what history says about stock market returns in these periods. Their analysis showed that during these five long-term periods, the three leading stock market indexes only declined during one rate hike cycle, from June 1999 to January 2001, during the dot-com crash.

2. Credit Card Interest Becomes More Expensive

When the Fed raises interest rates, your credit card debt becomes more expensive. That’s because the interest rates on consumer debt like carrying a balance on a credit card tend to move in lockstep with the Fed’s rate.

The Fed’s interest rate policy impacts how much commercial banks charge each other for short-term loans. A higher fed funds rate means more expensive borrowing costs, which can reduce demand among banks and other financial institutions to borrow money.

The banks pass on these higher borrowing costs by raising the rates they charge for consumer loans. Most credit card issuers set your APR based on the prime rate, which is the rate banks charge their least risky customers for a loan.

Most credit cards charge a variable APR based on a combination of the prime rate plus a percentage on top of that to cover both operating costs and make a profit.

The “variable” part means the interest rate you agree to pay when approved for a new card can fluctuate based on the prime rate. So if your credit card APR is 16.25% and the Fed increased its federal funds rate by 50 points, your issuer would likely raise your APR to 16.75%.

The higher the interest rate that’s applied to your credit card balance, the more expensive it is to carry that debt. Consider paying your debt down as much as possible or take advantage of a 0% APR balance transfer card to help reduce how much extra money you’ll pay on your debt.

3. Mortgages and Loans Become Costlier

Mortgage rates aren’t directly impacted by the fed funds rate. Instead, tighter monetary policy boosts the 10-year Treasury yield, which directly impacts home loan rates.

The Fed hike comes on the heels of a spike in mortgage rates this year as the average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage topped 5.23% as of June 9, according to Freddie Mac.

If you have an adjustable-rate mortgage or a home equity line of credit (HELOC), the rates you pay will likely rise as well. The actual interest rate is based on your individual lender, your credit profile (such as your credit score, income and debt-to-income ratio), and the size of your down payment (for ARMs) or home equity (for HELOCs).

The higher cost of getting a home loan and longer closing periods have caused some homeowners to cancel their applications for a HELOC or refinancing, says Michael Gifford, CEO and co-founder of Splitero, a company that lends money in exchange for a share of a homeowner’s expected equity.

For buyers sensitive to rate fluctuations, Gifford recommends exploring other options to help offset higher loan costs, like paying to lock in your interest rate for longer. Locking in your rate now is beneficial when it’s likely that mortgage rates will continue increasing.

“The rising interest rate environment that we are experiencing now could be beneficial for some borrowers to pay for an extended rate lock,” Gifford says. “Additionally, larger down payments will result in lower rates in most scenarios.”

As for student loans, some private loans are influenced by Fed rates, so there’s a possibility the interest rates on those could rise. All in all, it’s a good time to make sure you understand the loans you have, and consider refinancing them before rates increase more—but only if the cost to refinance is still worth the savings overall.

4. Fed Rate Increases Are Good for Savings Accounts—Eventually

Rising Fed interest rates are a good omen for savers, and we’re starting to see interest rates on savings accounts creep up.

There’s no direct linkage between the federal funds rate and deposit rates. Banks eventually increase the annual percentage yield (APYs) they pay on deposit accounts—including savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs)—but not right away. Banks generally raise rates to attract deposits, and they can be sluggish to increase yields when they have plenty of cash, which is the case currently.

How quickly you’ll see higher APYs on deposits depends on where you bank. Online banks, smaller banks and credit unions typically offer higher yields than big banks and may increase rates faster since they have to compete more for deposits.

Stashing your cash at an online bank or credit union may be your best bet if you’re looking for a higher yield. While the national average rate on a savings account has inched up from 0.06% to 0.07% since January, according to the FDIC, the best high-yield savings accounts pay up to 5.00% APY on some deposits. Where you park your cash matters, especially during times of increasing inflation.

