The Fed Has Spoken: Here's What the Market Heard

I often pay more attention to the market’s reaction to news rather than the news itself. That was definitely the case yesterday when the Federal Reserve Bank’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) released its statement laying out the results of their latest meeting. Going in, while there were a few people who believed that the committee would take a more dovish route and play down talk of an early rate hike, the Fed did what most people expected. They signaled a hike as soon as March, and Jay Powell’s press conference that followed the release was focused on taming inflation, with barely a mention of any challenges to growth or the jobs market.

Even though that was widely anticipated, and despite the major indices having dropped significantly in anticipation of the "news," we still saw a drop in equities following the announcement:

Way more significant than the direction and size of the move, however, was what happened after the initial shock wore off, and the impact relative to the day before the closing bell.

In the hour and a half immediately following the release, the S&P 500 lost 3.33%. That isn’t a small intraday move for that index, but it actually resulted in it closing only around 6.5 points, or 0.15%, lower than it did on Tuesday. Futures headed a bit lower in the thin, overnight trading last night but now that the big boys are back at their desks, they are indicating an opening at least 1% higher than yesterday’s close as I write this.

All of that makes it look as if the move higher yesterday morning was about positioning and some profit taking. There were those who thought that the Fed might ignore all the evidence and stick doggedly to their view of inflation as mild or transient, and they would have been taking positions. Their thinking would be that, with the S&P more than 10% below its January 4 high, the odds worked in their favor. Should they be right, there would be the rush of all rushes to exit short positions and get back into stocks, giving them massive profits. Should they be wrong, however, the reaction would be muted simply because so many were already positioned for what transpired.

If we ignore that move up as being a fast money, positioning-driven thing, rather than a move based on fundamentals, we get a very different picture of the S&P’s reaction to an indication of a rate hike. The index closed 0.15% below where it did on Tuesday and futures are bouncing back strongly this morning:

As I write, the E-Mini S&P futures contract, ES, is sitting more than 4% above its low. I don’t know about you, but to me that looks a lot like a market that had the “bad news” more than fully priced in. If that is the case, then the rate hikes themselves are also accounted for and, providing they come with the frequency and magnitude expected, shouldn’t cause any big drop later this year.

There are a couple of reasons to be cautious, however. The market reaction doesn’t mean that we will be roaring back to new highs straight away. The drop was in response to a real, fundamental change in the market and while the bounce suggests it was overdone, the direction was still justified.

Also, the fact that the Fed changed their collective mind when confronted with new evidence, regardless of the impact on the market, means that they could easily do that again. Should inflation keep going up, they will presumably do whatever is needed to bring it under control, so the assumption of the three 25 basis point hikes this year may be subject to change. In other words, the path the Fed laid out yesterday is not set in stone.

That said, the market confronted its worst fear -- a policy reversal by the Fed -- and still conjured up a bounce. That is good news for investors and can be taken as a sign that we have potentially found a bottom, for now.

