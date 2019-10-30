The Fed Cut Rates --- and the S&P 500 Hit a Record High

The Fed just cut interest rates. While the reaction has been muted, the Dow, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are rising.

4:24 p.m. The Fed cut rates by a quarter point and that was enough for the S&P 500 to hit a new all-time high.

It had been another quiet day on the market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had dipped just 9.52 points to 27,061.90 at 1:47 p.m., while the S&P 500 has declined 0.1% to 3,034.06, and the Nasdaq Composite has fallen 0.2% to 8259.43.

Then the Fed cut rates. With the third cut of the year, it lowered its benchmark rate to a range of 1.5% to 1.75%, but also signaled that it would stop for now to see how the economy responded. As for the current situation, the Fed wrote that “[information] received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in September indicates that the labor market remains strong and that economic activity has been rising at a moderate rate.” So why did it cut? Blame “international developments.”

In fact, there was almost no difference between October’s statement and September’s missive, says Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. “The Fed basically copy and pasted the first paragraph on the economy from the September statement and placed it into the October one. But notwithstanding the “strong” labor market, “In light of the implications of global developments for the economic outlook as well as muted inflation pressures, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the fed funds rate to 1.5-1.75%,” he writes. The big change was taking another cut off the table.

And so the Fed has done pretty much what everyone figured it would. “In short, a clean hawkish cut, broadly as expected,” writes BMO Capital Markets’ Jon Hill.

Still, Fed Chair Jerome Powell left enough wiggle room to cut rates again should it become necessary, explains Seth Carpenter, chief U.S. economist at UBS. “Powell suggested that they are done for now, and they are unlikely to hike for a long time,” he writes. “If the data weakens, though, they will cut.”

And that was enough for the market to move higher. The Dow gained 115.27 points, or 0.4%, to 27,186.69, while the S&P 500 rose 0.3%, to 3046.77, and the Nasdaq Composite closed up 0.3%, at 8303.98. It’s hardly spectacular, but the S&P 500 hit a new all-time high.

