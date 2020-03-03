The Fed Cut Interest Rates in a Surprise Move. History Shows It Wasn't Much of a Surprise.

The Federal Reserve cut benchmark interest rates by half a percentage point on Tuesday. It was a surprise move, and it was the right one.

The Fed’s statement makes clear that the rate cut is not about what’s happening now, but what could happen in the future. “The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong. However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity,” reads the Federal Reserve news release. The committee, which sets short-term interest rates, lowered the target range to between 1% and 1.25%. “The Committee is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.”

Investors are still trying to figure out what it all means. At first, they appeared relieved by the move. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, and the S&P 500 edged up 0.4%, but the market quickly gave up those gains and sunk into the red. It is a forward looking beast, after all, and major indexes had surged Monday, likely in anticipation of a half-percentage point rate cut, one that was fully reflected in the market. The only surprise was that it came today, not at its meeting later this month.

“The Fed is likely to see moving late as more dangerous than moving early,” wrote Steve Englander, Standard Chartered’s head of North America macro strategy, in a Feb. 28 research report.

The rate cut may have only met expectations, it was appropriate because the Fed has an important role to play in preventing shocks to the economy. When something happens that no one expects or sees coming—like the coronavirus—short-term cash-flow problems can become larger problems for the economy if debt doesn’t get repaid and workers get laid off. Adding money to the system—which a short-term rate cut is designed to do—helps prevent that from happening.

The move is an acknowledgment of the old Keynesian comment, “the market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent.” That’s a quote from economist John Maynard Keynes—who has the distinction of predicting the impact of the Treaty of Versailles that ended World War I, as well as helping to author policies that led the world out of the Great Depression. He also recognized the danger that short-term shocks can become long-term problems if banking authorities don’t act decisively.

The Federal Reserve has lived by that credo since the mid-1980s. Former Fed chief Alan Greenspan cut rates 0.5% in the aftermath of Black Monday, when stocks fell more than 22% on one day in October 1987. He didn’t want any unexpected consequences, such as a broker having trouble settling trades, after the crash happened.

The same was true following the collapse of Long Term Capital Management in 1998, an during the financial crisis, when a money-market fund “broke the buck,” meaning investors were getting less than $1 back on short-term, cash-like accounts. That’s not supposed to happen because money-market accounts are supposed to be as safe as cash. The shock threatened to seize up short-term lending, affecting everyone from banks to manufacturing businesses. And no one saw it coming.

Ben Bernanke, the Fed’s chief during the crisis, used all the tools available at that time to stabilize the market. That’s consistent with his view of the role the Fed plays in the economy. He once told Nobel Prize-winning economist Milton Friedman that the Fed, and its lackadaisical response to the 1929 stock-market crash, helped bring on the Great Depression. It’s a point that Friedman maintained in his research.

And it explains why the Fed cut interest rates Tuesday. The Fed has the ability to encourage lending when everyone else is getting more afraid.

