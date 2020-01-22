The Fed and Lower Rates: Why Trump Should Be Careful What He Wishes For

Donald Trump is at the economic summit in Davos this week and has taken the opportunity to engage in one of his favorite pastimes: bashing the Fed. He has once again said that interest rates in the U.S. should be lower than their already low levels. The political advantage to him that the boost would give to the economy is obvious, as is the benefit he would derive as a heavily leveraged property developer, but he should probably be careful what he wishes for.

Even as the stock market roars, there is a whole generation of American investors who feels cheated right now and they receive very little sympathy or even attention: They are relatively wealthy people who have invested their entire lives and are now retired, and there are undoubtedly many Trump voters in that group. Their problem is low interest rates and lower still would only hurt them more.

Thirty or forty years ago, anyone who consulted with a financial advisor was told that securing your retirement was pretty simple. You invested consistently every month in a mix of stocks and bonds to average your way through the market’s ups and downs, then as retirement approached you gradually shifted more money to bonds, which would provide you income in your old age. The calculations were done based on what looked then like perfectly reasonable assumptions of those bonds yielding a minimum of around five or six percent.

The reality is very different. The benchmark 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note currently yields under 1.8% and even tying up your money in a 30-Year loan to the government returns you only around 2.23% (See chart above). Corporate debt is faring no better, with investment grade bond funds offering returns well below 3%. To get even close to the promised land of a 5% yield on your money, bond investors have to invest in the significantly riskier high-yield universe.

Before you shed a tear though, you should bear in mind that yields are so low because bond prices are high. The “safe” part of these people’s balanced investments has grown significantly in value. When you combine that with record highs in the stock market, those that have resisted the temptation to bail out during crashes along the way and stayed faithful to the plan have seen better than expected gains in their capital.

Still, at some point, you need income from your investments and that is now a problem.

There are a few possible solutions, but none of them are ideal. Income seekers can increase their risk, relying on a combination of high-yield bonds, REITs, MLPs and other higher yielding instruments, for example, but capital risk is generally something that retired people look to minimize. Or they can stay invested in stocks and rely on capital gains to fund their withdrawals. Again, though, that is risky, and it goes against the basic idea of generating yield, not capital gains.

As a result, there has been a rush to invest in relatively safe stocks and sectors that also offer yield. Utilities would be an example, but the long-term chart for the utility sector ETF XLU shows the problem there:

I don’t know about you, but to me that looks like the very definition of a crowded trade. That brings significant capital risk, and the reward for that risk? A yield of 2.83%.

Low interest rates offer a lot of advantages for many investors and for the economy, but there are downsides. They squeeze those looking for income from their investments and they create bubbles in yielding assets. Donald Trump’s push for ever lower rates may backfire on him, both politically and economically, so maybe he should just be happy with a roaring stock market and leave the Fed alone for a while.

