The February Jobs Report Was Fantastic. Why It Doesn't Matter.

Employers hired at a strong clip in February, unaffected at that point by the impact of the spreading coronavirus. Many analysts say investors shouldn’t put too much stock in the February report.

Employers hired at a strong clip in February, unaffected at that point by the impact of the spreading coronavirus. Many analysts say investors shouldn’t put too much stock in the February report.

Employers hired at a strong clip in February, unaffected at that point by the impact of the spreading coronavirus.

The much better-than-expected report did little to lift stocks, which continued their steep declines premarket Friday. In the minutes after the jobs data, futures on the S&P 500 were down 90 points, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 688 points.

Nonfarm payrolls rose 273,000 last month, the Labor Department said, much more than the 175,000 economists surveyed by Bloomberg anticipated. The increase matched an upwardly revised 273,000 gain in January, when unseasonably warm weather boosted hiring in areas like construction.

Many analysts say investors shouldn’t put too much stock in the February report, though it is worth considering how the economy was faring before the coronavirus began spreading across the U.S. Most data over the past month has been tracking higher, even if only modestly to moderately so.

“We can of course throw all of this data out the window as everything resets in light of what’s now going on,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.

Businesses across the country have expressed concerns that the spreading virus is negatively affecting travel and tourism, delaying manufacturing supply chains and hurting sentiment, suggesting the impact from the virus has started to affect the U.S. economy. But it hadn’t started as of mid-February, when the Labor Department surveys employers for its monthly jobs report. To that point, Labor said notable job gains occurred in restaurants and bars, one industry that seems more likely than others to feel the pain should virus fears keep consumers home.

Investors continue to expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates again when it meets Feb. 18. The emergency half-point cut on Tuesday did little to stem the bleeding over the past few weeks, and traders have fully priced another 0.5% cut this month.

It’s worth noting that government hiring, in part because of the addition of temporary census workers, has lifted nonfarm payrolls over the past two months. Federal, state and local governments added 45,000 jobs in February and 51,000 in January, compared with an average 9,000 per month over the past three months.

The unemployment rate in February slipped back to 3.6%, a half-century low.

Workers’ average hourly earnings rose 3% last month from a year earlier, in line with the 3% rate economists expected but down a tick from January’s 3.1% increase.

Write to Lisa Beilfuss at lisa.beilfuss@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.