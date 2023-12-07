The Fastest Growing Brands In 2023: ChatGPT, Starry, Zelle, Shein, Tesla, Hulu And More

An annual survey reveals the fastest growing brands in the U.S. and includes rankings for fast growth brands amongst different age groups. Likely to no surprise, lists are dominated by the rise of artificial intelligence.

What Happened: Morning Consult ranks the fastest growing brands among U.S. residents, which provides a look at which brands are gaining interest from consumers and could be gaining market share. Similar to the 2022 list of the fastest growing brands, technology leads the way with several foods, beverages and brands followed closely behind.

Here's a look at the Fastest Growing Brands lists overall from Morning Consult and sorted by age demographic, with public traded stock tickers where available.

Fastest Growing Brands, overall:

ChatGPT Starry, a unit of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Zelle Shein Twisted Tea, a unit of Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) OpenAI Facebook, a unit of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Instagram Reels, a unit of Meta Platforms Coke Zero Sugar, a unit of Coca-Cola Inc (NYSE:KO) Jeep, a unit of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) Amazon Pharmacy, a unit of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) Topgolf, a unit of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE:MODG) Fox Nation, a unit of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)(NASDAQ:FOXA) E.l.f Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Keystone Light, a unit of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) YouTube Shorts, a unit of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) Instagram, a unit of Meta Platforms HP Instant Ink, a unit of HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) Clinique, a unit of The Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Fastest Growing Brands, Gen Z

Kraft, a unit of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) NYX Professional Makeup Holland America Line, a unit of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Modelo Especial, distribution rights in the U.S. from Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) ChatGPT Clinique Keystone Light Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Google Workspace Fox Nation Canva Dyson Pottery Barn, a unit of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Google Pixel Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Hulu, a unit of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) YouTube TV Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Cadillac, a unit of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Fastest Growing Brands, Millenials:

ChatGPT Shein Coke Zero Sugar Twitter Apple TV, a unit of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) Facebook Major League Soccer Starry HP Instant Ink Waze Natural Light, a unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) Kate Spade, a unit of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) PayPal Credit, a unit of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) Porsche Discovery+, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Amount Sport Clips Fox Tommy Hilfiger, a unit of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) US Cellular (NYSE:USM)

Fastest Growing Brands, Gen Xers:

Zelle ChatGPT Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) StubHub Jeep Booking.com (NASDAQ:BKNG) Grubhub Twisted Tea Hilton (NYSE:HLT) Starry Microsoft Excel Nerds Candy Ticketmaster, a unit of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Instagram Reels Apple iMessage Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Sheetz Duckhorn Vineyards (NYSE:NAPA) Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Southwest Airlines

Fastest Growing Brands, Baby Boomers:

Southwest Airlines Lipton, joint venture between Pepsi and Unilever (NYSE:UL) Google Services Ruffles YouTube Shorts Nestle Pure Life Water Gain, a unit of Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Zaxby's CVS CarePass, a unit of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Diet Pepsi Captain Morgan, a unit of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Panasonic Aquafina Ikea Best Western Zelle Haagen-Dazs Mayo Clinic Google Maps Meta

Related Link: Weight Loss Drugs Wegovy, Ozempic Gain Traction With Millennials, High Earners: New Survey Results

Why It's Important: ChatGPT ranks number one for 2023 and scored a top five ranking among all the age demographics, except for Baby Boomers. Parent company OpenAI also was the seventh fastest growing brand, which comes after Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) took a $10 billion stake in the company in January.

The Starry beverage from Pepsi makes appearances on several of the lists as does Zelle, which is owned by several large banking companies.

Major League Soccer ranks as a fast growing brand among Millenials, which comes with Apple having the exclusive streaming rights to the soccer league and superstar Lionel Messi joining the league in 2023.

Meta Platforms also performed well on the list with Meta, Facebook and Instagram all taking spots on the lists.

The same could be said for Alphabet with its YouTube and Google brands showing up on multiple lists and seeing strong growth across different age demographics.

Electric vehicle company Tesla also finds its way onto the list of fastest growing brands amongst Gen Xers, ranking 19th. The company was not on any of the top growth brands in last year's poll.

Read Next: Over Half Of Americans Think Artificial Intelligence Could Spread Misinformation For 2024 Election Results: Do Trump Or Biden Supporters See AI As Bigger Risk?

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.