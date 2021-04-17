The Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Share Price Is Up 116% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) share price has soared 116% in the last year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! On top of that, the share price is up 30% in about a quarter. Looking back further, the stock price is 70% higher than it was three years ago.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over the last twelve months Farmland Partners went from profitable to unprofitable. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so we would not have expected to see the share price up. We might get a clue to explain the share price move by looking to other metrics.

We doubt the modest 1.5% dividend yield is doing much to support the share price. Unfortunately Farmland Partners' fell 5.4% over twelve months. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Farmland Partners stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Farmland Partners the TSR over the last year was 121%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Farmland Partners shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 121% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 9% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Farmland Partners better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Farmland Partners is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

