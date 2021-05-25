If there’s one thing that’s proven true over the past year, it’s that investors don’t scare easily. Through the Covid-19 pandemic, the recession that followed, and the stock market volatility of late, investors have stayed committed—and new investors have come flooding in. In fact, a recent Charles Schwab study of nearly 500 investors found that 15% of all current U.S. stock market investors got their start in 2020. Further, the financial services giant says that it opened 3.2 million new brokerage accounts in the first quarter of this year, more than it did in all of 2020.

There’s good reason for all this interest. The S&P 500 and Dow have hit record highs, investors poured into cryptocurrencies, led by bitcoin, and traders on Reddit spooked Wall Street pros by sending GameStop’s stock surging. But even with this recent action, there another idea that’s stood the test of time: the factors that matter most for investor success haven’t really changed.

“History is full of boom and bust cycles, but the fundamentals of smart investing have always been the same,” said Christopher Lyman, a financial advisor at Allied Financial Advisors LLC in Newton, Pennsylvania. Patience, diversification, and consistency are the building blocks of any solid investing strategy. “I always tell investors that are new to the market that if they can’t make peace with not touching their money for at least seven years they shouldn’t be in the market to begin with,” he added.

A solid starting point

The starting point for any investor, before any money is put into the market, is a thorough understanding of their financial situation. That means knowing how much money is coming in each month and how much is going out to bills—mortgage or rent, student loans, car payments and credit card debt. After that, a tally of household expenses—utilities, groceries, entertainment—needs to be factored in. Finally, money set aside for an emergency fund should be added to the mix.

“I always recommend to my clients that they have three to six months of expenses put aside in an emergency fund, but I wouldn’t preclude them from starting to invest once they have at least one or two months set aside,” said Haley Tolitsky, a financial planner with wealth management firm Cooke Capital in Wilmington, North Carolina.

High interest credit card debt should be paid down before thinking about diving into the stock market. “Many credit cards charge upwards of 22% interest,” she said. “You’re likely not going to be making 22% in the market every year so get rid of that kind of expense first.”

Diversification is key

Many investors confuse diversification with speculation, says Lyman. This is especially true when vehicles like bitcoin and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are grabbing all the headlines as the hot new things. “Investing is the tortoise in the tortoise and the hare story,” he said. Cryptocurrencies and NFTs are more akin to speculating—not necessarily bad if an investor knows the part they should play in a portfolio. “Speculating is like casino money, it could very well go to zero,” Lyman said. “For an index fund to go to zero pretty much means every American company has ceased operations.”

A better way to think about diversification is to make sure you’re getting exposure to different asset classes—stocks, bonds, real estate and commodities, for instance. Tolitsky recommends a total stock market ETF or mutual fund for good diversification to begin with. “This kind of fund is going to hold thousands of companies across a wide variety of asset classes,” she said. As an investor gets more educated and is comfortable with researching stocks, they can add in different companies and sectors, such as technology or emerging markets.

Once there’s a good foundation, she doesn’t see the harm in putting a little bit of money into a more speculative or higher risk asset class. She recommends committing a certain dollar amount or percentage of your portfolio for these investments. “I like to ask our clients if you were going to walk into a casino and play the slot machines, how much money would you be okay losing,” she explained. “That’s how I want them to think about investing in these speculative assets.”

Be consistent

It’s great to get into the market when stocks are ticking up, but it’s important to understand that volatility is simply part of investing. There are days when the entire market will be down, but that’s no reason to make drastic changes—or any changes, say the experts. “I like to encourage people that on days when the market is down, they are really buying stocks on sale,” said Tolitsky. “You’re able to buy more shares because they’re at a lower price.”

In order to catch the benefit of these down cycles, it’s important to be consistent with investing. For most investors that means automating their contributions. If you’re investing in your company’s 401(k) that will be taken care of through automatic payroll deductions. But even if you’re investing on your own using an online platform like Robinhood or any of its competitors, you can set up the account so that a designated amount of money is deducted from your bank account each month. “Don’t leave it so that you’re trying to remember to invest each month,” said Tolitsky. “You’re not likely to keep up with it. The power of investing is to be consistent over time.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.