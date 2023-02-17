The Explosive Pick Already Up 70% in 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Do you remember Roku (ROKU) – the streaming TV platform company that was a pandemic high-flier-turned-graveyard-digger in 2022?

Well, I hope you do, because Roku stock is back, baby!

Year-to-date, shares are already up about 75%, marking the stock’s sharpest rally of all time. Roku stock joins a long list of rocketing tech stocks that have returned from the dead in 2023. And in less than two months, they’re scoring a decade’s worth of returns for their investors.

Did you know that more than 500 stocks have already risen more than 50% in 2023 alone? And more than 160 have already doubled!

Some folks are calling this a “dead-cat bounce” for high-growth tech stocks.

It’s not. It’s actually the opposite – the start of a big new bull market for high-growth tech stocks.

The simple reality is that the stock market is in the midst of a generational comeback.

All the factors that knocked down stocks in 2022 are reversing course in 2023.

Rising inflation has become falling inflation. An increasingly hawkish Fed has become an increasingly dovish Fed. A deteriorating economic outlook has become a re-stabilizing economic outlook. Excessive valuations have become discounted valuations.

In short, the headwinds of 2022 have become tailwinds in 2023. As this reversal progresses, the stock market will make an epic comeback.

That rebound has already started.

The S&P 500 popped 6.2% in January. That’s a very strong January for the market. In fact, it is one of the stock market’s best January performances of the past 70 years.

Of course, it’s not how you start – it’s how you finish. But in the stock market, how you start can determine how you finish.

The Final Word on Roku Stock

Since 1950, the S&P 500 has rallied 6%-plus in January on 10 separate occasions.

And every time, the stock market finished that year higher.

Average return? About 23%.

In years when the red-hot January performance followed a bad prior year performance – as is the case in 2023 – average returns that year were almost 26%.

Sure, you can argue that inflation is making a comeback, the Fed will keep hiking rates aggressively, or the economy will plunge into a recession. You can argue that this rebound is just another bear market rally.

But the market disagrees with that thesis – and so does 70 years of market data.

Instead, you could start cashing in on some red-hot stocks that are soaring hundreds of percent in a matter of weeks, just like Roku stock.

Of course, the choice is yours. But frankly, it’s not a hard one. Make the right choices now, or get left behind.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

