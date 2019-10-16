The Expected Political Rhetoric Could Be a Good Thing for Investors

When stocks are above average P/Es and therefore look fully valued, as they do now, finding somewhere to invest available cash becomes a problem for investors. Even if you think that we will break above the all-time highs, it is hard to look at what has happened the last few times we have done so and predict significant gains in the major indices once that has been achieved. Given the risks, that makes buying an index fund less attractive than normal and prompts people to look for sectors, industries and even individual stocks that have better-than-average upside.

That isn't as easy as it sounds. After months of being close to the highs, things have started to equalize, and value is hard to find. When things do look cheap, there is normally a very good, risk-related reason, so you are effectively looking for areas where the risk could be overstated. Watching last night's Democratic primary debate, it occurred to me that healthcare may be one of those cases.

On the surface, last night's rhetoric created the exact opposite impression. There was a lot of talk of "Medicare for all" and no shortage of moral outrage about the "obscene" profits of health insurance and pharma companies. That, though, is the way things go in primaries. We heard basically the same things in 2007 from Barack Obama before he emerged victorious from that campaign for the party's nomination. Once in the White House, the actual policies ended up being a long way from the rhetoric. Here's what happened to the SPDR Healthcare Sector ETF (XLV) during Obama's eight years in power…

The above chart covers the period of recovery from one of the deepest recessions ever so gains can be expected, but the eight-year gain of just under 100% in XLV is significantly more than the S&P 500's roughly 40% increase in the same period. Healthcare, as a basic human need and therefore not as sensitive to economic conditions as other sectors, would generally be expected to fare better in tough times and thus show less of a bounce, so obviously there was something else at play.

That something else is a persistent, if illogical, fear of the "socialist" boogeyman.

I can tell you from personal experience that traders everywhere, regardless of their own political views, usually believe that government by parties on the right is better for companies and, therefore, stocks than by those on the left. In countries with a history of real socialism in the economic sense, which is to say mandated common ownership of the means of production, distribution and exchange, that is probably true. In America, the numbers, as expressed in the chart below, clearly show it is not.

Figure 1: 30-Year cumulative S&P 500 returns by the President's party affiliation. Source: politicsthatwork.com

I suppose that discrepancy could be just a coincidence, but the gap is too big for anyone to assert that with a straight face. There has to be a reason, and I would say that there are two. The first is that Democrats tend to increase government spending on social welfare programs, and that money is very stimulative to the economy. The second is that they usually start from a relatively lower level of the stock market, largely because of the fear mentioned above.

What tends to happen, however, is that rather than the radical, wealth-destroying policies that are feared, Democratic presidents usually end up with things like the Affordable Care Act, a somewhat clumsy "compromise" whose greatest impact was to force a lot of people to be customers of the insurance companies. The CEOs of those companies complained incessantly about the effects of the ACA, but as they did so, their profits exploded to record levels.

Now it could be that "this time will be different," but anybody who trades or bets on that basis is probably not going to do very well. Far more likely is that as next year's election approaches, the fear takes over, and stocks, particularly in the health care sector, get hit occasionally in anticipation of a Democratic win. History shows that when that happens, it won't be a reason to panic, it will be an opportunity for investors to get some increasingly hard-to-find value. So, as difficult as it can be to listen to at times, over the next few months, political rhetoric could actually be your friend.

