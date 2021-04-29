The Executive VP & President of US Cards of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), Daniel Capozzi, Just Sold 27% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Daniel Capozzi, the Executive VP & President of US Cards recently netted about US$1.1m selling shares at an average price of US$106. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 27%, which is notable but not too bad.

Discover Financial Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & President of Payment Services, Diane Offereins, for US$2.3m worth of shares, at about US$90.71 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$112). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 17% of Diane Offereins's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Discover Financial Services shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:DFS Insider Trading Volume April 29th 2021

Does Discover Financial Services Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Discover Financial Services insiders own 0.4% of the company, currently worth about US$123m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Discover Financial Services Insiders?

Insiders sold Discover Financial Services shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Discover Financial Services makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Discover Financial Services (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

