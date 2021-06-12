The Executive VP & President of IMAX Entertainment of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX), Megan Colligan, Just Sold 28% Of Their Holding

Anyone interested in IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) should probably be aware that the Executive VP & President of IMAX Entertainment, Megan Colligan, recently divested US$254k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$23.29 each. That sale was 28% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IMAX

Notably, that recent sale by Megan Colligan is the biggest insider sale of IMAX shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$22.74. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

IMAX insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:IMAX Insider Trading Volume June 12th 2021

I will like IMAX better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does IMAX Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. IMAX insiders own about US$225m worth of shares (which is 17% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About IMAX Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in IMAX.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.