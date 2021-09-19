The Executive VP of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE), Robert Milton, Just Sold 100% Of Their Holding

Investors may wish to note that the Executive VP of Urban Edge Properties, Robert Milton, recently netted US$57k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$18.05. That might not be a huge sum but it was 100% of their personal holding, so we find it a little discouraging.

Urban Edge Properties Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Investment Officer, Herbert Eilberg, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$143k worth of shares at a price of US$17.85 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$17.95. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 21% of Herbert Eilberg's stake.

Insiders in Urban Edge Properties didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:UE Insider Trading Volume September 19th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Urban Edge Properties insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$20m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Urban Edge Properties Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Urban Edge Properties stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Urban Edge Properties.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

