The Executive VP of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW), Peter Morgan, Just Sold 27% Of Their Holding

Anyone interested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) should probably be aware that the Executive VP, Peter Morgan, recently divested US$146k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$41.38 each. That sale was 27% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Charles Schwab Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder & Chairman, Charles Schwab, for US$30m worth of shares, at about US$49.77 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$41.13). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 10.84k shares worth US$390k. But insiders sold 1.27m shares worth US$58m. In total, Charles Schwab insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:SCHW Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2020

I will like Charles Schwab better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Charles Schwab Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Charles Schwab insiders own 7.2% of the company, worth about US$5.5b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Charles Schwab Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Charles Schwab stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Charles Schwab has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.