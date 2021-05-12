The Executive VP of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC), Jay Young, Just Sold 36% Of Their Holding

Some Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP, Jay Young, recently sold a substantial US$705k worth of stock at a price of US$47.00 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 36%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Spirit Realty Capital

Notably, that recent sale by Jay Young is the biggest insider sale of Spirit Realty Capital shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$45.41. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:SRC Insider Trading Volume May 12th 2021

I will like Spirit Realty Capital better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Spirit Realty Capital Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Spirit Realty Capital insiders own about US$31m worth of shares. That equates to 0.6% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Spirit Realty Capital Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Spirit Realty Capital. For example, Spirit Realty Capital has 6 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

But note: Spirit Realty Capital may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

