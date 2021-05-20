The Executive VP of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN), Edward Bagwell, Just Bought 26% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Executive VP, Edward Bagwell, recently bought US$52k worth of stock, for US$17.14 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 26%.

Colony Bankcorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Edward Bagwell is the biggest insider purchase of Colony Bankcorp shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$17.17 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Colony Bankcorp insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about US$13.68 on average. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:CBAN Insider Trading Volume May 20th 2021

Colony Bankcorp is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Colony Bankcorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Colony Bankcorp insiders own 17% of the company, worth about US$28m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Colony Bankcorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Colony Bankcorp shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Colony Bankcorp you should know about.

But note: Colony Bankcorp may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.