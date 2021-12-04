The Executive VP & Market Executive of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY), Anthony Ramos, Just Bought 34% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Anthony Ramos, the Executive VP & Market Executive of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) recently shelled out US$64k to buy stock, at US$21.26 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 34%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Central Valley Community Bancorp

Notably, that recent purchase by Anthony Ramos is the biggest insider purchase of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$21.07. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 4.63k shares for US$92k. On the other hand they divested 4.00k shares, for US$81k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Central Valley Community Bancorp insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:CVCY Insider Trading Volume December 4th 2021

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Central Valley Community Bancorp

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Central Valley Community Bancorp insiders own 17% of the company, worth about US$43m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Central Valley Community Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Central Valley Community Bancorp insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Central Valley Community Bancorp.

But note: Central Valley Community Bancorp may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.