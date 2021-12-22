The Executive VP & Head of Distribution of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS), Barry Mandinach, Just Sold 39% Of Their Holding

Some Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & Head of Distribution, Barry Mandinach, recently sold a substantial US$1.5m worth of stock at a price of US$286 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 39%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Virtus Investment Partners

Notably, that recent sale by Barry Mandinach is the biggest insider sale of Virtus Investment Partners shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$289, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 39% of Barry Mandinach's holding.

Insiders in Virtus Investment Partners didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:VRTS Insider Trading Volume December 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership of Virtus Investment Partners

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Virtus Investment Partners insiders own 5.6% of the company, currently worth about US$123m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Virtus Investment Partners Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Virtus Investment Partners stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Virtus Investment Partners is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Virtus Investment Partners has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

