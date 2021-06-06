The Executive VP & General Counsel of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA), Jeffrey Heeter, Just Sold 87% Of Their Holding

Some Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & General Counsel, Jeffrey Heeter, recently sold a substantial US$936k worth of stock at a price of US$40.53 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 87%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

Alcoa Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Jeffrey Heeter is the biggest insider sale of Alcoa shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$38.84. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Alcoa didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:AA Insider Trading Volume June 6th 2021

I will like Alcoa better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Alcoa

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Alcoa insiders own about US$29m worth of shares. That equates to 0.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Alcoa Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Alcoa that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course Alcoa may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

