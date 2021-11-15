The Executive VP & COO of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR), Jason Whitehead, Just Sold 68% Of Their Holding

Some Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & COO, Jason Whitehead, recently sold a substantial US$719k worth of stock at a price of US$55.34 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 68%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Michael Gorzynski, sold US$7.0m worth of shares at a price of US$23.86 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$53.12). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 28% of Michael Gorzynski's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 20.63k shares for US$278k. But insiders sold 305.51k shares worth US$7.7m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Alpha Metallurgical Resources than they bought, over the last year. The average sell price was around US$25.20. It's not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares at below recent prices. But we wouldn't put too much weight on the insider selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:AMR Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Alpha Metallurgical Resources insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$103m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Alpha Metallurgical Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for Alpha Metallurgical Resources is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Alpha Metallurgical Resources has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

