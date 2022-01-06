The Executive VP & Chief Technology Officer of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), Marianna Tessel, Just Sold 28% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Marianna Tessel, the Executive VP & Chief Technology Officer recently netted about US$3.2m selling shares at an average price of US$646. That sale reduced their total holding by 28% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Intuit Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Marianna Tessel was the biggest sale of Intuit shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$594. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Insiders in Intuit didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Intuit insiders own 2.7% of the company, currently worth about US$4.8b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Intuit Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Intuit stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Intuit is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Intuit and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

