The Executive VP & Chief Supply Chain Officer of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM), Douglas Jones, Just Sold 37% Of Their Holding

Anyone interested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) should probably be aware that the Executive VP & Chief Supply Chain Officer, Douglas Jones, recently divested US$186k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$85.00 each. That sale was 37% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

MSC Industrial Direct Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Chairman Mitchell Jacobson for US$5.3m worth of shares, at about US$78.04 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$84.88 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the MSC Industrial Direct insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 70.78k shares for US$5.5m. But they sold 35.62k shares for US$3.1m. Overall, MSC Industrial Direct insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MSM Insider Trading Volume November 5th 2021

Does MSC Industrial Direct Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. MSC Industrial Direct insiders own about US$890m worth of shares (which is 19% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The MSC Industrial Direct Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for MSC Industrial Direct that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

