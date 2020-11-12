The Executive VP & Chief Marketing Officer of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI), Kevin Mayer, Just Sold 100% Of Their Holding

Anyone interested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) should probably be aware that the Executive VP & Chief Marketing Officer, Kevin Mayer, recently divested US$194k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$40.00 each. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 100% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BJ's Restaurants

The Independent Director Noah Elbogen made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$440k worth of shares at a price of US$29.32 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$35.36. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the BJ's Restaurants insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 36.89k shares worth US$1.1m. On the other hand they divested 7.80k shares, for US$289k. In total, BJ's Restaurants insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:BJRI Insider Trading Volume November 13th 2020

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. BJ's Restaurants insiders own about US$19m worth of shares. That equates to 2.4% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The BJ's Restaurants Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. But we take heart from prior transactions. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for BJ's Restaurants and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

