The Executive VP & Chief Investment Officer of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF), Matthew McGraner, Just Bought 13% More Shares

Potential NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive VP & Chief Investment Officer, Matthew McGraner, recently bought US$154k worth of stock, paying US$15.44 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 13%.

In fact, the recent purchase by Matthew McGraner was the biggest purchase of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$15.69. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Matthew McGraner was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 3.0% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares, worth about US$10m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The NexPoint Real Estate Finance Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest NexPoint Real Estate Finance insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for NexPoint Real Estate Finance you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

