The Executive VP & Chief Investment Officer of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE), Nicholas Anthony, Just Sold 61% Of Their Holding

Some Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & Chief Investment Officer, Nicholas Anthony, recently sold a substantial US$1.5m worth of stock at a price of US$42.74 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 61% of their entire holding.

Duke Realty Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Nicholas Anthony was the biggest sale of Duke Realty shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$41.93. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Insiders in Duke Realty didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:DRE Insider Trading Volume April 1st 2021

I will like Duke Realty better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Duke Realty Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.2% of Duke Realty shares, worth about US$25m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Duke Realty Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Duke Realty is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

Of course Duke Realty may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.