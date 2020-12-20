The Executive VP & Chief Information Officer of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL), James McPartland, Just Sold 28% Of Their Holding

Some Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & Chief Information Officer, James McPartland, recently sold a substantial US$658k worth of stock at a price of US$93.26 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 28% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Globe Life Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by James McPartland was the biggest sale of Globe Life shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$92.81. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Globe Life insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:GL Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2020

Does Globe Life Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Globe Life insiders own about US$228m worth of shares (which is 2.3% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Globe Life Insiders?

Insiders sold Globe Life shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Globe Life has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

