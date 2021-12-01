The Executive VP & Chief Human Resources Officer of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), Tracy Faber, Just Sold 100% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Tracy Faber, the Executive VP & Chief Human Resources Officer recently netted about US$1.9m selling shares at an average price of US$223. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 100% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At McKesson

In fact, the recent sale by Tracy Faber was the biggest sale of McKesson shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$217. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Tracy Faber ditched 8.97k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$220. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MCK Insider Trading Volume December 1st 2021

I will like McKesson better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does McKesson Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that McKesson insiders own 0.06% of the company, worth about US$19m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At McKesson Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought McKesson stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of McKesson.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

