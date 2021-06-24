The Executive VP & CFO of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB), Gregory Sigrist, Just Bought 37% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Executive VP & CFO, Gregory Sigrist, recently bought US$98k worth of stock, for US$61.35 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 37%.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Mark DeFazio, for US$3.7m worth of shares, at about US$52.05 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$63.12, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 59% of Mark DeFazio's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Metropolitan Bank Holding than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MCB Insider Trading Volume June 24th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Metropolitan Bank Holding insiders own 5.6% of the company, worth about US$30m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Metropolitan Bank Holding Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. We're a little cautious about the insider selling at Metropolitan Bank Holding. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Metropolitan Bank Holding, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.